Deepika Padukone teases fans with a cryptic video as she completes 15 years in Bollywood

As Deepika Padukone completed 15 years in the Indian film industry, she teased a surprise for her fans with a new video on Instagram.



Deepika did not reveal much but posted a video of herself which had her looking straight at the camera as text appeared ‘It’s Time to Look East’. The video was captioned as #StayTuned’ which just left her fans wondering whether the superstar just hinted at her next project.



The post has most of her fans speculating on whether this could be a film announcement on the occasion of her completing 15 years in the film industry or a brand representation, considering that Deepika Padukone is India’s biggest global brand ambassador.

The actress made her debut in Hindi films in Farah Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ which co-starred Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Rampal. Since then, she has starred in several blockbuster films including ‘Piku’, ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’.



While details remain unknown at this juncture, all eyes are on the superstar’s feed as we anxiously await the big reveal!