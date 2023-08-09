Totem pole mystery shrouds locals in Kent. Know who created it?

A mysterious eight-foot totem pole emerged out of nowhere along a path on the North Downs Way between Dover and Folkestone in the United Kingdom, and the locals are wondering what is it.

A report by Kent Live mentioned that the pole has been carved from a single tree. It is inscribed with the name Perkūnas, whihc is a Baltic god of sky, thunder, and lightning.

Local media reports said that the Dover District Council told the Kent Wildlife Trust to ask the retroactive planning permission whether or not they wish to keep the totem pole. But no one knows who created it.

Reports have also stated that people are speculating that the wooden monolith is a work of pranksters, some even say it is done by aliens.

The wildlife trust also appealed to the locals to find the artist of the totem pole standing at the nature reserve in Capel-Le-Ferne.

According to the Area Manager Ian Rickards, "The artist behind this would have spent hours painstakingly carving out the details and we are keen to keep it on our reserve."

He said, "The artwork seems to be a hit with the walkers who have taken selfies and congratulated us on the installation, but we had no idea how it came to be there – it's a 'Totem' mystery!"

And here we have it, the stand-out news story of 2023: mysterious unscheduled idol of Perkūnas appears on Kent coast 🇱🇹🔥🐍🌳 https://t.co/7s6SfmQIiA — Dr Francis Young (@DrFrancisYoung) August 6, 2023 ×

Rickards said, "The local council has given us eight weeks to submit planning permission and it would be great to track down the person behind Perkūnas to get a bit more detail so we can keep it. The planning application will incur a cost to the Trust, so if anyone would like to make a donation to help fund the process, it would be gratefully received."

As quoted by The Guardian, Rickards also said that he would like to believe that think someone was "invoking this god to protect the birds nesting on the chalk cliffs in the recent wet and windy weather".

Rickards added that he assumes the totem was placed there to protect recently reintroduced red-billed choughs, birds which were not seen in the wild in Kent for over 200 years.

