Unusual wildlife encounter: Texas woman simultaneously attacked by Hawk and Snake

A rather unusual incident occurred in Silsbee, Texas, near the Louisiana border, where a 64-year-old woman named Peggy Jones had a terrifying encounter with both a hawk and a snake. The incident, which took place on July 25, left her with cuts and bruising on her arm and face.

Peggy Jones was going about her routine lawn-mowing activities when her day took a bewildering turn. Out of nowhere, a hawk dropped a snake and it fell from the sky and landed on her arm. Struggling to remove the wriggling snake, Peggy found herself in a perilous situation as the snake coiled around her arm and began striking at her face.

"As I was trying to sling my arm and sling the snake off, the snake wrapped around my arm," she told CBS News adding, "The snake was striking in my face, it struck my glasses a couple of times... I was slinging and slinging, he was striking and striking, and he just kept hanging on."

Aggressive Hawk

As Peggy was grappling with the snake, the hawk suddenly entered the scene with a swift dive. The hawk attempted to seize the snake it had dropped, which was now ensnared around Peggy's arm.

In the process, the hawk's talons dug deep into Peggy's flesh, causing further injury.

"Then the hawk appeared just as fast as the snake appeared," Peggy said adding, "The hawk grabbed the snake that was wrapped around my arm and pulled it like he was going to carry it away. And when he did, it flung my arm up. The hawk was carrying my arm and the snake with it."

"There were puncture wounds, cuts, abrasions, scratches and severe bruising," she said, adding that the snake's attacks to her face damaged her glasses.

A fierce battle ensued between Peggy, the snake, and the hawk. The hawk relentlessly tried to regain its prey, repeatedly stabbing Peggy with its talons.

After a relentless struggle, the hawk managed to wrench the snake away from Peggy's arm. The traumatic encounter left Peggy in shock, and her husband quickly took her to the hospital for medical attention.

Being a resident of rural Texas, she is accustomed to wildlife interactions. She mentioned that witnessing a hawk grabbing a snake wasn't entirely foreign to her, as it's a common hunting behavior among hawks.

"I've actually seen a hawk pick up a snake. That's something they do, that's how they kill their prey," she said.

The incident has left her struggling with sleep disturbances, and she now carries a newfound awareness of the potential risks present in her surroundings.