The US Coast Guard on Tuesday (Feb 11) released a haunting audio from the Titan submersible implosion. The 23-second audio contains what is believed to be the acoustic signature of the implosion that claimed the lives of five passengers in 2023.

Haunting audio

As per the Coast Guard Titan Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) website, the audio was captured by a "National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)" moored passive acoustic recorder, approximately 900 miles (1,448.41 km) from the Titan submersible implosion site. It has recorded the "suspected acoustic signature of the Titan submersible implosion, June 18, 2023," said the US Coast Guard on the website.

It has been released as part of an extensive investigation into the implosion by the Coast Guard MBI.

The audio recording has a haunting quality to it. Listeners can hear what sounds like static, followed by a loud noise, possibly the sound of the implosion. This is followed by a few seconds of reverb before the audio ends.

Listen to it here:

The Titan submersible tragedy

On June 18, 2023, OceanGate's Titan Submersible began its expedition to the shipwreck of The Titanic.

The vessel was carrying five passengers: Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, a father-son duo driven by their fascination with the Titanic; Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a renowned French scientist and Titanic expert, on his 38th dive to the Titanic wreckage; Hamish Harding, a British airline executive and Stockton Rush, the founder and CEO of OceanGate, who was piloting the submersible.

Just hours after the descent began, contact with the submersible was lost. As per the United States Coast Guard, the disconnection happened after one hour and forty-five minutes into the dive. Four days later, the Coast Guard announced the discovery of debris from the Titan and said that all the passengers had perished in an implosion that would've instantaneously killed all onboard.

(With inputs from agencies)