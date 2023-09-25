Tinder launches $499-per-month ‘VIP’ subscription tier. Know how it works

Tinder has finally unveiled its high-profile, 'measly' priced $499-a-month exclusive subscription service dubbed "Tinder Select" to act as cupid for those longing for love and companionship. The most active users on the dating app will have access to the features including “VIP” search, matching, and conversation.

According to Tinder, less than one per cent of users will be allowed to gain access to the premium product and members can choose to display their status with an exclusive "Select" badge on their profile.

Although the users will be shelling out a fortune to seek connections, they can direct message another member without matching, up to two times per week only. However, upon liking a member, the user's profile will be unblurred in the former's "Likes You" grid, even if they don't have a Gold or Platinum Tinder subscription.

Tinder has also laid out the membership criteria, saying a user's profile would have to meet the "5-point Select Screen" for profile quality and engagement.

1) Have 5 Interests

2) Have 4 pictures

3) Have a bio of min. 15 characters

4) Show a relationship intent

5) Be Photo Verified

"We know that there is a subset of highly engaged and active users who prioritize more effective and efficient ways to find connections, and so we engaged in extensive tests and feedback with this audience over the past several months to develop a completely new offering,” said Tinder Chief Product Officer Mark Van Ryswyk.

Why the pricey tier?

The dating giant is going through a turbulent period at the moment, which might explain the $ 6,000-a-year subscription model. Match Group, which owns Tinder, reported a first-ever quarterly decline in the fourth quarter of 2022. In the earnings call that took place on August 2, the company and its executives somberly pondered on a revival strategy.

Quizzed about how successful the new Tinder offering might be, Match CEO and Tinder interim CEO Bernard Kim took an optimistic view, earlier this year.

“If you actually take a small fraction of our payers at higher price points, you actually get a number that’s in the tens of millions of dollars on an annual basis," said Kim.

“A small segment of users drive a high amount of monetisation,” he added.

Tinder uses AI

In order to retain consumers and drive up revenues, Tinder, which has over 75 million active users, is now employing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) as well.

Tinder is testing an AI tool that selects the most flattering photos from a user's album, effectively transforming the dating experience, as reported by The Guardian.

Tinder's AI innovation involves an intricate algorithm that meticulously examines a user's photo collection and curates a selection of five images that best encapsulate their personality.

(With inputs from agencies)