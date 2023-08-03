Swipe right to perfection: Tinder tests AI-powered tool for picking your picture-perfect pose

Tinder, the popular dating app with over 75 million active users, is stepping up its game with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to optimise users' profile images.

With the aim of increasing the chances of making meaningful connections, Tinder is testing an AI tool that selects the most flattering photos from a user's album, effectively transforming the dating experience, as reported by the Guardian.

AI's image selection algorithm

Tinder's AI innovation involves an intricate algorithm that meticulously examines a user's photo collection and curates a selection of five images that best encapsulate their personality.

This technological advancement aims to alleviate the stress of photo selection, addressing the age-old dilemma of choosing the most appealing picture for one's profile.

By relieving users of the uncertainty surrounding photo choices, the technology seeks to create a more accurate and vibrant representation of each individual.

Tinder's venture into AI-driven improvements is just one facet of Match Group's overarching strategy. The company envisions various initiatives utilising generative AI to revolutionise the dating landscape. The goal? To eliminate the discomfort and uncertainty often associated with online dating, ushering in a more rewarding experience for users.

AI's extended role in profile enhancement

While the image selection tool captures the limelight, Tinder has been exploring other AI-driven features to enhance user interactions.

The prospect of using generative AI to craft personalised bios is currently being tested in select markets. By suggesting tailored text for the "interests" and "relationship goals" sections, Tinder seeks to empower users to articulate their unique qualities more effectively.

The surge of AI integration in dating apps reflects a growing phenomenon known as "dating fatigue." Crystal Cansdale, Head of Communications at the dating app Inner Circle who spoke to the Guardian, attributes this trend to individuals seeking optimisation in their dating endeavours.

However, alongside its promises, AI introduces new challenges. Cansdale acknowledges concerns regarding safety, including the potential for AI to be exploited by scammers and spammers, raising questions about the ethical implications of AI in the dating sphere.

The surge of AI in dating extends beyond Tinder's borders, with a wave of innovative apps leveraging AI to redefine the dating experience. Teaser AI offers pre-swipe conversations with AI representations of potential matches.

Blush lets users refine their "relationship and intimacy skills" through interactions with a Chatbot. Flamme AI introduces an AI-driven "ask me anything" feature, fostering engagement and interaction.

Bumble, another prominent player in the dating app landscape, harnessed AI to combat unsolicited explicit images.