/'Time traveller' claims secret time machine took him to year 4413 from 1977 - 'No humans lived'

A man claiming to have time-travelled to the year 4413 after being put inside a machine in 1977 talked about his experience in a YouTube video. Speaking on Apex TV, Lewis Walker from Leicester, England, said that government scientists used him as a test subject. They wanted to send him 600 years in the future, but he ended up in 4413, waking up inside an empty facility which he said was supposedly a hospital. He said that as he walked out of there, he noticed complete human absence and a city run entirely by humanlike robots. Walker talked in detail about everything that happened without offering any evidence.

He claimed that it started when he got employed with Britain’s Ministry of Defence in 1977. His work gradually led him to gain access to highly classified information. One day, he was called into a small room where government scientists informed him that they had developed time travel technology. They offered him £250,000 ($335,000) to test the time machine, but warned him there was only a 50 per cent chance of it succeeding. "Otherwise, I could be lost in space and time for eternity or even become trapped in between dimensions," he says.

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Underground facility in the English Channel

Walker said he wanted the money, which could have helped his family, and so he agreed. He claimed that a helicopter took him to a classified installation beneath the English Channel later that night. To reach the base, they went through a disguised building, then a long ladder and an underground tunnel. He said that the facility had technology not known to man, including teleportation equipment and devices that could read minds.

Then he saw the time machine, which he described as an enormous triangular structure covered in wires that could seat one person. He was given a radiation-resistant suit and placed inside the device. A powerful, deep whirring sound rang through it, and then everything turned white. Walker claimed he woke up in an empty hospital wearing the suit. He called for help, and a robotic voice addressed him by his name and told him it was the year 4413.

Walker described a futuristic society with no humans

He walked out of the building and saw flying vehicles but almost no humans. He finally came across a human who told him he was also a time traveller from the year 2030. The stranger told him time travel was opened to the public in 2028 and that the year 4413 was a popular destination. He also told him that no biological humans existed in this year and robots had inherited the civilisation.

After spending some time, he walked into a place called "Time Station" where time travel could be undertaken. He chose 1977 and returned to the original place, where scientists informed him that he had been gone for weeks.