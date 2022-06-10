Tiktok video of Canadian woman reuniting with her 40-year-old skates goes viral

The TikTok of a video of a Canadian woman reuniting with her 40-year-old skates has gone viral on social media. Renée Forrestall, who lives in Nova Scotia, had sold her Excalibur skates in a yard sale when she was a teenager. But after celebrating her 60th birthday, she decided to buy roller skates again in order to get some exercise.

The high school art teacher could not find the right fit despite trying several new roller skates. Ultimately, she posted on Facebook Marketplace that she is looking for a pair of old roller skates.

A seller contacted her saying he had a pair of vintage skates that were available for $40 but he didn’t know the size. Coincidentally, both the size of Forrestall's foot and the roller skates was 10 inches.

Upon acquiring the seller's address she went to pick up the roller skates and was shocked to discover that they were her old skates.

The uncanny discovery was made when she flipped the skates and saw her own surname written behind them which she had inscribed as a teenager.

Forrestall was pleasantly surprised as she had fond memories of the roller skates which her mother gifted to her when she was struggling with a significant personal loss.

'The Guardian quoted Forrestall as saying “The guy [Bond] was standing there and when I looked at him and I peeled back my name, my eyes filled up with tears because I literally had my life flash before my eyes.”

Forrestall shared the tale of the entire incident in a TikTok video which went viral and has been watched by more than a million people.

“Oh my god, the universe finally worked for once!” a TikTok user wrote in the video's comments.

“I’m not looking to get fancy. Look, if I can go forward and stay upright and not hurt myself, that’s all I want,” Forrestall said.

“I’d like to be able to have some time with them again,” she added.

