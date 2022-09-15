TikTok search results for COVID-19 and other significant topics show misleading information, says report 

TikTok is a go-to platform to watch entertaining videos. But as a user, you may receive misleading information.

When NewGuard researchers searched TikTok for content on popular news subjects, they discovered that nearly one out of every five of the videos had automatically contained false information, AP reported.

For instance, when searching for "mRNA vaccine," false material appeared, including baseless claims that the coronavirus vaccines result in permanent harm to kids' critical organs. Furthermore, when the researchers who searched for material on the app regarding abortion, 2020 elections, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine discovered similar misleading videos among other useful ones.

Steven Brill, CEO of NewsGaurd, said that given the app's popularity among people, especially young people, the amount of false information can be dangerous. Brill further enquired whether ByteDance, the Chinese firm that controls TikTok, is doing enough to stop the spread of false information.

In conversation with the Associated Press, Brills said, "It's either incompetence or it's something worse."

In response to NewsGuard's report, TikTok, in a statement, said that its community guidelines forbid misleading information and that it seeks to encourage authoritative content regarding significant topics like Russia-Ukraine or COVID-19. It further stated that other steps the firm takes are meant to point consumers to reliable sources.

For instance, TikTok established an election centre this year to assist American voters in finding voting places or information. In the first quarter of this year, the platform eliminated over 102 million videos for breaking regulations.

However, researchers discovered that sometimes users can be directed towards search terms like "Covid vaccine exposed" and "Covid vaccine injury."

TikTok is the second most popular domain in the world, after Google. In comparison, when searching on Google, the search provides more accurate results and booster shots.

