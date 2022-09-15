TikTok denies committing to stop sending US data to China but assures to maintain all security concerns

The well-known social media platform, TikTok, declined to commit to US lawmakers if it would stop sending US user data to China. It instead promised to negotiate with all US national security concerns.

The hearing comes after national security legislation in China that demands firms to cooperate with data that's been a matter of concern in the US. Many people believe that China can access US data in order to identify intelligence targets and agents and that it can even be used to shape false information or campaigns.

During their hearing before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, TikTok Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas argued during their hearing over the app's corporate structure before being asked for a specific request.

Portman asked, "Will TikTok commit to cutting off all data and data flows to China, China-based TikTok employees, ByteDance employees, or any other party in China that might have the capability to access information on US users?" CNN reported.

However, Pappas claimed that TikTok is owned by ByteDance, whose owner is Chinese but the app doesn't actually operate in China.

After a BuzzFeed News report in June this year claimed, based on leaked meeting audio, that ByteDance personnel had been repeatedly accessing US user data, US concerns about Twitter were reconnected.

Later, in the hearing, Pappas acknowledged that people in China can access user data from the US but emphasised that the security measures were seen by its US-based security team. She also reaffirmed TikTok's assurance that it would, under no circumstance, send data to China and refuted claims that the country has no control over the platform.

However, Pappas stayed silent when asked if ByteDance would protect US user data from the Chinese government or if China would have any influence on the app.

When further asked, Pappas reacted to the BuzzFeed report by saying those allegations were not found. She then added that a master account was mentioned, which the company doesn't have and doesn't know whether the engineers work for ByeDance or TikTok.

In response to Pappas' assurance, Portman once more asked her to take a pledge and shut off all data transfers to China, but Pappas only made a statement that its final deal with the US government would satisfy all its national security concerns.

