This man built a grand Taj Mahal-like house; Twitter is puzzled

A man in India's Madhya Pradesh state has built a house resembling the Taj Mahal to spread the message of love and communal harmony through the replica.

The Taj Mahal located in the Indian city of Agra in Uttar Pradesh state was built by Mughal ruler Shah Jahan for his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

The man named Anand Prakash Chouksey constructed a four-bedroom "house". The Mughal-era replica took over three years to build.

The dome of the high profile structure is 29 feet high and the house contains large halls, bedrooms and even a library. It also has a unique lighting system that allows it to shine in the dark.

People on Twitter also took note of Chouksey's grand plans as reactions poured in.

Husband Gifts Taj Mahal Like Plush House To Wife

https://t.co/BZ6JYts19B via @shethepeople



Why a mausoleum?! 🤔 — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) November 22, 2021 ×

Husband goals? 👩🏾‍❤️‍👨🏾



Anand Prakash Chouksey, a #MadhyaPradesh man has built a replica of the Taj Mahal for his wife, Manjusha Chouksey.



Built over 3 years, the house spreads across 90 square metres with minarets. It also has 4 bedrooms, a kitchen, a library, & meditation room! pic.twitter.com/bPrb4eHikY — Indian Link (@indian_link) November 23, 2021 ×

told my mum some man built a house fashioned after taj mahal for his wife and she's like yes living w men is like living in a grave💀 — yanaa (@sebsgaytee) November 23, 2021 ×

Chouksey who is an educationist belongs to Burhanpur city in Madhya Pradesh state. He had ambition to build an 80-feet high structure but authorities denied him permission, he then decided he will gift his wife the "Taj Mahal" instead.

(With inputs from Agencies)