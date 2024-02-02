Thieves stole 35,000 Pokemon cards from store but didn't quite 'catch'em all'

'To each, their own' is perhaps the mode of living for most of us and perhaps that's why when a trio of thieves decided to come together and plan a daring robbery to steal, well, Pokemon cards may have thought that there will be no judgement as to what they thought was valuable.

The theft took place. And while they indeed committed a crime by stealing more than 35,000 Pokemon cards, the comic element of the heist was not lost and even the store that got robbed cracked jokes on social media.

The target? Tofu’s Trading, a trading card store in San Jose, California.

The thieves broke into the store at 2 am at night, carefully trying to stick to their ambitious plan, moving inside the store to search for Pokemon cards, and being clearly recorded in CCTV cameras inside the store. One of the theives also tries to crawl on the ground to avoid detection, right in front of a camera.

As per media reports, the theft took place on January 24 and the culprits managed to escape before the police arrived.

"We saw like three people breaking in through our side door, which was kind of ridiculous because there’s a fridge blocking it – so I don’t think it was a targeted attack at all,” said the store's co-owner and manager, Amy Simpson, as quoted by ABC7.

“I don’t think they were in for hobby necessarily because they didn’t know what to take.”

The burglars did steal more than 35000 Pokemon cards yes, but they missed a special collection of cards which was valued more that cards they stole.

The store owners were so amused with the entire incident that they made a video and put it on social media. They told media that they wanted to have some fun after cleanup, police reports, insurance claims and more