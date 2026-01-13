/The ancient 'luxury pen': Provocative artefact featuring Greek god of wine and fertility unearthed in Sicily

An ancient bone tool has been unearthed in Sicily, which shows the god Dionysus and his erect phallus, or penis. Archaeologists say the artefact dates back to the fifth century BC, during which time the island was under the rule of the Greeks. Daniela Vullo, head of the Superintendency for Cultural and Environmental Heritage of Caltanissetta, said in a translated statement, "This stylus truly represents a unique example in the archaeological landscape of the time." A stylus is a pointed instrument which carries writing and is also used for marking clay or wax. It measures 5.2 inches and is made from a bone. Scientists say that this "unique" discovery blends ancient art, religion, and craftsmanship. The stylus is 2,500 years old and was found during a routine excavation being carried out before the construction of a new cultural centre.

This artefact has an erotic depiction, showing the bearded and grumpy face of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine, fertility, and theatre, on its head. Right below the face is a carving of an erect phallus. The formation of the tool suggests that the intent was likely to make it look like a "herm", a type of ancient Greek statue, typically a pillar with a carved head and genitals. It is used to ward off bad luck and protect boundaries and was placed at crossings, boundaries and borders, as well as in front of temples. The term is believed to have originated from Hermes, the messenger god, also associated with fertility.

What was the stylus used for?

Experts have two theories about its purpose. They think it could have been a luxury pen that served as a status symbol and was owned only by a successful master craftsman to show off his wealth and skill. It could also have been an offering to the gods in order to seek creative inspiration or to protect the pottery workshop from evil eyes.