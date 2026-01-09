A major historical discovery has been made in Pakistan's Rawalpindi, where archaeologists have found 2,000-year-old coins from the Kushan dynasty. They also came across fragments of lapis lazuli, a prized semi-precious stone, at Bhir Mound near Taxila. The coins are from the time of King Vasudeva, one of the last great Kushan rulers, while the stone pieces are from a much earlier time period. Researchers say the finding shows the region was used for trade and played a major role during the Common Era. Archaeologists digging at the site unearthed bronze coins along with lapis lazuli. According to them, the stones are from the 6th century BC, and the coins belong to the 2nd century AD. The Kushan Empire flourished between the first and third centuries AD, which confirms that the coins are from the same dynasty.

Kushan rulers backed multiple faiths

The coins were scientifically analysed to reveal more details about them. Images of Emperor Vasudeva, regarded as the last great Kushan ruler, were found on the coins following scientific dating and numismatic analysis. He is featured on one side of the coin with a female religious deity depicted on the other side. Researchers say that the Kushan era encouraged multiple religions, as proven by the image on the coin. The rulers patronised multiple faiths during this period, historical records suggest. Kushan coins found in the past carried images from Indian, Iranian, Greek, and Buddhist traditions, showcasing that the empire had a wide theological outlook.

Kushan trade in Taxila and link to India