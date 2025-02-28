A Russian fisherman captured a deep sea creature which has left the internet amazed as he shared an image of the fish, which, to some online users, looks like something that doesn't belong on Earth.

The image of an 'alien-like' creature was shared by Roman Fedortsov. He is known for sharing images and videos of unusual marine life. Fedortsov has a following of over 600,000 on the social media platform Instagram.

His latest viral catch is a smooth lumpsucker fish with an oversized and bulbous body, which resembles a head with an enlarged brain - like we see in Hollywood sci-fi movies. The fish also has shrunken eyes and a gaping mouth - making it look like an otherworldly creature.

While replying to his post, one user said, "That is 100% an alien." Another wrote, "That's the pet of aliens living underwater." One user said: "Fished in Chernobyl?” One even issued a warning, stating, "Kill it and burn it and don’t ever catch one of those again!"

Watch the video here:

Smooth lumpsucker fish

Smooth lumpsucker fish are quite fascinating. They are found in the North Atlantic Ocean, primarily in the coastal waters of Europe, North America, and Greenland.

They have a distinctive rounded body, typically brown or grey, with a characteristic "lump" or hump on its forehead. The suction cup-like pelvic fin is one of their most notable features. They use it to attach themselves to rocks, reefs or other underwater surfaces. Smooth lumpsuckers typically grow to 30-40 cm (12-16 inches) in length.

