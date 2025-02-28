Even the lowest denomination Indian currency notes- Rs.10 and Rs.20- can fetch you a hot beverage and a snack at Kolkata and Chennai airports in India, and more airports are soon to offer similar services. Inaugurating the country's second 'Udan Yatri Cafe' at the Chennai airport, Indian Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that the government is setting up 'UDAN Yatri Cafes' that sell water bottles or tea at Rs.10 and coffee or snacks at Rs.20, to ensure that no passenger goes hungry at an airport. Typically, a hot beverage and a snack at an airport eatery could cost upwards of Rs.150.

The Kolkata Cafe has been a resounding success, with travellers expressing high satisfaction with the quality, taste and cost of the offerings. Following immense passenger demand, the initiative is now being expanded nationwide, the minister said. He added that this initiative was undertaken following passenger feedback, especially given how people from across socio-economic strata are now preferring air travel.

Specific to the Chennai airport, the minister said that work is underway to build Terminal 2 Phase 2, which would further enhance the annual capacity of the airport from the existing 22 million to 35 million. He added that the 86,135 sq meter expansion of Terminal 2 is underway to enhance international operations. Further, the refurbishment of Terminals 1 and 4 is progressing with an investment of over ₹75 crore.

New airport in Chennai

On the proposed second airport for Chennai, the minister emphasized that the Central government was keen on building and developing more airports in the country, as it is directly linked to tourism, economic activity and progress. On the Parandur site where the new airport is proposed to be built, the minister clarified that the site selection is done by the state government, and the Centre had cleared it and offered in-principal approval, further consultations are to happen in the coming weeks and the due process would be followed. The Parandur airport project has been facing backlash from the agricultural land owners and farmers in the region.

Queried about the near-monopoly in India's airline sector, Naidu replied that the government wanted more airline operators in the country, but the main challenges are the massive investment required and the volatile nature of the business, which makes it hard to obtain support from banks. He assured that any airline wanting to enter the market would be handheld and supported by the government, as per process.