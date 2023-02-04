Thailand to distribute 95 million free condoms ahead of Valentine's Day. Here's why

Ahead of Valentine's day (on February 14), Thailand would distribute 95 million condoms free of cost to curb sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and teen pregnancy. In a report by news agency Bloomberg on Tuesday (January 31), government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said that starting February 1, universal healthcare cardholders were eligible to receive 10 condoms a week for one year. The condoms would be available in four different sizes and can be bought from pharmacies and primary care units of hospitals across Thailand.

“The campaign to give out free condoms to gold-card holders will help prevent diseases and promote public health,” Dhnadirek said, adding, the diseases which the government aimed to prevent were syphilis, cervical cancer, gonorrhoea, chlamydia and AIDS. About 50 million Thai citizens were enrolled in the government’s universal healthcare scheme (also known as the gold card)- which can be used to receive some medical care in public and selected private hospitals, the Bloomberg report on Tuesday said citing government data.

STDs remain a major public health challenge in Thailand, particularly in the capital city of Bangkok- which is known for its red-light areas. According to official data, Thailand saw a rise in STDs in recent years with syphilis and gonorrhoea making up more than half of the cases in 2021.

The age groups most affected were those between 15 to 19 and 20 to 24 years. The data said that in 2021, 24.4 Thai girls in the age group of 15 to 19 gave birth out of every 1,000, compared to the global rate of 42.5 for the same age group that year, as per the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to a study published in BMJ Journals in 2019, Bangkok saw an increase in STDs especially among young people, with 40% of all STI cases occurring in the 15-24 years age group. The study, which examined trends of STDs in Bangkok from 2013-2017, said the reports of these diseases increased eight folds from 11.8 cases per 100,000 population to 90 cases per 100,000, while the national rate rose four-fold.

The study added that syphilis was the most commonly reported disease in the Thai capital in 2017- two times the national rate and particularly common among men who had sex with other men.

(With inputs from agencies)

