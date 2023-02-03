Valentine's Week 2023: From Rose Day, Kiss Day to Valentine day check all important dates of this love week

Valentine's Week 2023: The month of February is synonymous to love and affection for couples, as they look forward to celebrating Valentine’s Day with their loved ones. Though Valentine’s Day is observed on 14 February every year, celebrations related to the day start a week before the day. Couples observe the entire week before Valentine’s Day as love week or romance week. This week begins on 7 February and goes on till 14 February. There is no proper theory of how this tradition of Valentine’s week started, but it is very famous among young couples as they get a chance to show their affection in extraordinary ways.

So if you are looking forward to wooing your partner this Valentine, here is the assorted calendar for the upcoming Valentine’s week to organise and plan accordingly:

Valentine Week 2023 Calendar: 7 February to 13 February

Days Occasion Date Day 1 Rose Day 07-Feb Day 2 Propose Day 08-Feb Day 3 Chocolate Day 09-Feb Day 4 Teddy Day 10-Feb Day 5 Promise Day 11-Feb Day 6 Hug Day 12-Feb Day 7 Kiss Day 13-Feb

Rose Day: 7 Feb

The first day of Valentine’s week is celebrated as Rose day, on which people give roses to their partner. Some single people even try their luck on their crushes by offering them roses. Everywhere in the markets, florists sell different types of roses like red, yellow, and pink to help people better express their emotions.

Propose Day: 8 Feb

On this day, single people try to propose to their love interests with the hope that they will accept their love. People who are already in a relationship, re-propose their partners and reminiscence the time when they first met each other. Marriage proposals are also common on this day when couples decide to tie the knot after years of dating.

Chocolate Day: 9 Feb

If roses are not enough to impress your partner, then what’s better than yummy chocolates to win over their hearts? This is a day for you to redeem your love if you were not able to give roses to your partner on a rose day. Grab some heart-shaped chocolates and some candies and shower your partner with all your emotions.

Teddy Day: 10 Feb

What’s a better gift for your loved ones than a snuggle friend? Gift your partner a huge fluffy teddy bear on this day which they can hug whenever they miss you. There are a variety of options of teddy bears in shops to choose from, from huge ones to tiny teddy bear key chains.

Promise Day: 11 Feb

As you woo over your partner with cute gifts and chocolates, it’s now time to promise them a lifetime of happiness and love. Nothing is better than a partner who keeps their promise, as it instils trust in a relationship and makes the bond unbreakable. Try to write down 5 promises for each other and abide by them to make your bond extremely strong.

Hug Day: 12 Feb

Hugs are the most beautiful expression of love and warmth. There are even psychological and health benefits of hugging a person that you love wholeheartedly. A long hug might be just a way of expressing love for some people, but it can also reduce the stress of your partner and makes them feel safe and happy.

Kiss Day: 13 Feb