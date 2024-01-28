Thailand: British skydiver falls to death in Pattaya as parachute failed to deploy

A British skydiver fell to his death from a Pattaya condominium on Saturday (Jan 27) after his parachute failed to deploy. 33-year-old Nathy Odinson sneaked to the top of the 29-floor building and jumped off, while his friend waited to shoot the landing on the ground. However, as per media reports, Odinson’s parachute didn’t open fully, causing him to crash into some trees before falling to his death on the road.

Tourist police in Tambon Na Klua in Bang Lamung district of Chonburi province were called in, who were told by the security officials of the condominium that they heard a loud noise of a heavy object hitting the ground and later heard a woman crying.

According to the security officials, Odinson had parked his car outside the building before sneaking into the building. Police said they were investigating the case and analysing CCTV footage from the building. Odinson’s friend was also interrogated by the police.

Nathy Odinson, a British passport holder, owned a Facebook page ‘Nathy’s Sky Photography,’ which has over 5,000 likes and 10,000 followers. He would post several videos of him skydiving and base jumping from several locations in Thailand.

His posts also tagged a Facebook page called, Thai Sky Adventurers that sells packages for tourists who like skydiving from a small plane. The tourism company is located in Chonburi’s Si Racha district.

Several friends and fans of Odinson have expressed shock and sorrow on social media.

A similar incident occurred in the UK in July last year when a 32-year-old Royal Air Force (RAF) instructor accidentally filmed her own death as her parachute failed in a 12,000 ft free-fall jump in Oxfordshire.

The RAF is UK’s air and space force. Sergeant Rachel Fisk was reportedly filming herself and other parachutists who jumped together as part of a training exercise.