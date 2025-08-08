/Thai woman’s 'growing belly' turns out to be 8 kg ovarian tumour

A Thai woman thought she was battling weight issues because of her unhealthy eating habits. However, it turned out to be a 8 kg tumour. Ratchanaporn was told that she had a massive ovarian cyst that had been growing for years. She and her family assumed that she was simply overweight because of her bad eating habits, totally oblivious that it was a much bigger problem. The woman finally landed at a hospital due to a sudden health scare, and that's when it was revealed that she had been carrying a large cyst for years. She was operated upon, and the surgery was a success. The tumour was so huge that after it was removed, her weight drastically reduced by 11 kgs. One day, Ratchanaporn started having trouble breathing and was taken to the Satun Hospital in southern Thailand. Doctors ran tests and discovered that a giant 30cm-wide cyst was pressing on her internal organs. The sheer size of the tumour meant an operation would be complicated. It took the doctors six hours to remove the massive tumour.

Thai woman looked like she was ‘pregnant with twins’

The operation on July 31 was a success, and the cyst was removed without causing any complications. The 31-year-old's mother told local media, "My baby was experiencing tightness, difficulty breathing, and bulging eyes. Her stomach looked like she was pregnant with twins." She stated that Ratchanaporn looked extremely big, but they "thought it was because she ate too much. We never imagined it was something this serious." Her body weight came down from 86 kg to 75 kg after the tumour was removed.

