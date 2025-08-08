/Thai woman’s 'growing belly' turns out to be 8 kg ovarian tumour

A Thai woman had been lugging around a 7.5 kg tumour in her ovary for a long time. She appeared overweight to others, and everyone blamed it on her eating too much. Her mother said that one day she had difficulty breathing, and that is when they took her to the hospital.
A Thai woman thought she was battling weight issues because of her unhealthy eating habits. However, it turned out to be a 8 kg tumour. Ratchanaporn was told that she had a massive ovarian cyst that had been growing for years. She and her family assumed that she was simply overweight because of her bad eating habits, totally oblivious that it was a much bigger problem. The woman finally landed at a hospital due to a sudden health scare, and that's when it was revealed that she had been carrying a large cyst for years. She was operated upon, and the surgery was a success. The tumour was so huge that after it was removed, her weight drastically reduced by 11 kgs. One day, Ratchanaporn started having trouble breathing and was taken to the Satun Hospital in southern Thailand. Doctors ran tests and discovered that a giant 30cm-wide cyst was pressing on her internal organs. The sheer size of the tumour meant an operation would be complicated. It took the doctors six hours to remove the massive tumour.
The operation on July 31 was a success, and the cyst was removed without causing any complications. The 31-year-old's mother told local media, "My baby was experiencing tightness, difficulty breathing, and bulging eyes. Her stomach looked like she was pregnant with twins." She stated that Ratchanaporn looked extremely big, but they "thought it was because she ate too much. We never imagined it was something this serious." Her body weight came down from 86 kg to 75 kg after the tumour was removed.
In a similar incident, a 24-year-old woman in Mexico was shocked when the doctors told her that she had a humongous 34kg tumour growing in her ovary. The woman was on a diet, but despite that, her weight kept increasing. Scans found an ovarian cyst so large that she could not walk, breathe or eat. It was putting pressure on her other organs, and she was at risk of heart failure. Dr. Erik Hanson Viana at Mexico's General Hospital performed the surgery and removed the cyst whole. It is believed to be the largest tumour ever removed. The doctor later said that the cyst measured half a metre in diameter and the circumference was 157 cm. "'This is the biggest cyst I have operated on, it was so large that it took up 95% of the patient's abdomen," Dr Hanson said.