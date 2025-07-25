A man died in Thailand after drinking only beer for a month. He had gotten divorced recently, and this seemed to have impacted his mental health. His 16-year-old son found him unconscious in the bedroom. The room was littered with over 100 bottles of beer.
A man in Thailand was found dead in his bedroom after drinking nothing but beer for a month. He had recently got divorced and had refused to eat any food. His 16-year-old son found him surrounded by bottles when he suffered a seizure. He called for help, but the man passed away soon after. Thaweesak Namwongsa, 44, refused to eat anything in the last month, his son said. The boy informed the police that he prepared hot meals for himself every day and tried to feed his father. But he refused to eat anything and instead continued to have only beer. He said that one day, after he returned from school, he found his father unconscious and suffering a seizure. The Siam Rayong Foundation said they received a call from a house in the Ban Chang district of Rayong for help. However, by the time they reached, Namwongsa had passed away.
The paramedics were shocked to see the number of beer bottles in the room. They said that they found over 100 empty beer bottles in the room. They were littered on the floor of the small room, leaving hardly any room to walk around. A narrow path had been created in the midst of the bottles to let the man walk around. The son explained that the divorce had left his father shattered, who started drinking heavily after it was finalised. The cause of his death is not known. An autopsy will be carried out to ascertain the exact reason, although excessive alcohol consumption is likely to have led to his passing away.