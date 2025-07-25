A man in Thailand was found dead in his bedroom after drinking nothing but beer for a month. He had recently got divorced and had refused to eat any food. His 16-year-old son found him surrounded by bottles when he suffered a seizure. He called for help, but the man passed away soon after. Thaweesak Namwongsa, 44, refused to eat anything in the last month, his son said. The boy informed the police that he prepared hot meals for himself every day and tried to feed his father. But he refused to eat anything and instead continued to have only beer. He said that one day, after he returned from school, he found his father unconscious and suffering a seizure. The Siam Rayong Foundation said they received a call from a house in the Ban Chang district of Rayong for help. However, by the time they reached, Namwongsa had passed away. Also Read: Online search data reveals American states with best and worst sex lives