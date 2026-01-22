/Terrifying videos show huge waves crashing into Sicily as Storm Harry rages

A sudden tsunami-like event hit Sicily on Tuesday (January 20), with high waves crashing into the land, sweeping everything in their way. Social media videos show massive waves hitting the Italian island, turning roads into rivers. The surge was a result of Storm Harry that has battered the Mediterranean. People can be seen scrambling to safety, screaming and wading through the water to reach high ground. A storm-surge smashed into the harbour on the island of Lipari, off Sicily, as seen in one of the videos. Strong winds lashed the region while more waves formed and crashed into the streets. Authorities issued red alerts across Sicily, Sardinia and Calabria, following the storm, strong winds, heavy rain and the storm surges. Videos show water rushing through the streets, covering pavements and washing off everything in sight.

Watch videos of waves surging in Sicily

Another video shows water rushing into a restaurant, moving the tables and chairs away. The eatery seems to have been emptied as the storm triggered the severe events. A second one shows a literal wall of water rising high and falling down, as a motorcyclist drives away to avoid being swept away. In Sicily, wind gusts reached 119 kilometres per hour, with waves reaching nine metres in height. Precautionary evacuations were carried out, looking at the situation, which seems to have saved several lives. Nearly 190 people were evacuated across Sicily. In Catania, the sea surged past the five-metre mark.

The rough seas have led to ferries to Sardinia and smaller islands being suspended, leaving scores of people stranded. A section of the seaside promenade collapsed entirely in the port city of Messina. Forecasters have predicted up to 300 millimetres of rain in just two days. Some towns have shut down schools, parks, and sports facilities because of the storm surge. Across the Mediterranean, Spain was forced to issue yellow warnings for wind and high waves.