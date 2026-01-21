/VIDEO: Helicopter spins rapidly and crashes into trees in Utah with 4 on board

A helicopter suddenly spun and crashed into trees near Timber Lakes, Utah, on January 18, and all four aboard miraculously survived. However, one of them was left critically injured and rushed to the hospital. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of a head injury. Reports suggest that the crash happened because of Loss of Tail Rotor Effectiveness (LTE), a low-altitude failure where the tail rotor loses thrust against main rotor torque. It is said to be the primary reason for 60-70 per cent of pilot-error helicopter accidents, according to rotorcraft studies. Ground footage captured by snowmobilers shows the chopper spinning rapidly. American actor David Sparks said one of his friends, Derek, and three others were on board the helicopter. “This is my friend Derek, and I'm beyond grateful that he and the 3 other souls on board survived what was a truly terrifying accident.”

He detailed what went wrong with the chopper. “What you're seeing here appears consistent with LTE (Loss of Tail Rotor Effectiveness), when the tail rotor can't produce enough authority (thrust) to counter the torque of the main rotor, and the aircraft can enter a rapid, uncontrollable yaw/spin…” he said. Sparks added that Derek was in "a worst-case scenario, with almost no time to react." The helicopter got stuck in the trees, which apparently slowed the fall, absorbing the energy. This is believed to be the reason why the accident was not life-threatening.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Utah crash involved a Bell 206 helicopter