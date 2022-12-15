Tawang skirmish: Old video of an India-China clash goes viral

As India-China tensions flared up once again with skirmishes along Line of Actual Control in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in northeast India, a video is doing the rounds online, purportedly showing a scuffle between the troops from two sides.

The video, showing a fierce fight, is from the Yangtze area of Arunachal Pradesh near the Line of Actual Control. The timeline is reported to be at least a year old. However, Yangtze falls in the same Tawang sector where the December 9 skirmish took place between the troops of two nuclear-armed Asian giants.

The video shows the Indian soldiers reversing efforts by Chinese troops to breach Indian defences at established positions. The Indian soldiers are seen violently clashing with and beating up Chinese soldiers who are trying to cross over.

"Hit them so hard, they won’t come back," an Indian troop member can be heard saying so in Punjabi.

"Hit them on the head... Give it back to them...Chase them away," they shout.

Indian soldiers are shown striking Chinese soldiers with batons and using fists to successfully prevent the Chinese from advancing.

The video has gone viral after the revelation of December 9 Tawang skirmish between Indian and Chinese troops.

The viral video of India China face off is old. Yangtse area during this time of year is covered with snow. But video gives a fair insight of what is a face off. The audio in the video from Indian side is in Punjabi saying, "they won't be back again" (after the beating) pic.twitter.com/ZYzKv9Flqw — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 13, 2022 ×

In parliament this week, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed an effort by China to intrude into Indian territory in Tawang on December 9. "Chinese troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse, Tawang, and unilaterally change the status quo," Rajnath Singh said.

There was a physical fight between the two sides but Indian soldiers "compelled the Chinese soldiers to return to their posts", pushing back in a "firm and resolute manner", Rajnath Singh added.

He said there were "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides" and the two sides "immediately disengaged from the area".

The India-China ties began plunging to their lowest after the Galwan incident of June 2020. The standoff along Line of Actual Control (LAC) at two friction points continues despite months of multiple-rounds of Corps-Commander-level discussions.

The unresolved border between India and China runs for over 3400 kms and has at least 25 points of dispute, and is referred to as Line of Actual Control. Yangtse too is reported to be a repeated target by the Chinese for intrusion attempts.

