/Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran announces exit: Know his net worth and salary

N Chandrasekaran has stepped down as chairman of Tata Sons. He ended his nearly decade-long tenure at the helm of the Tata Group, informing the Tata Sons board of his decision on Wednesday (August 12) and stating that he would not seek an extension when his current term ends in February 2027.

Chandrasekaran took over as executive chairman of Tata Sons on February 21, 2017, following three decades at Tata Consultancy Services, where he had served as chief executive and managing director since 2009. Later, he was reappointed for a second five-year term in 2022.



During his tenure, the Tata Group made some of its most significant strategic moves, including the acquisition of Air India and its expansion into semiconductors, electronics, electric vehicles, batteries, and digital businesses. Chandrasekaran explained that his decision was prompted by the absence of unanimous support for extending his term by another five years.

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According to his statement, both the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously agreed to recommend extending his tenure for five years. The recommendation was also noted by the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the board.



The proposal was presented to the Tata Sons board on February 24, 2026, but did not go through, as one board member opposed the extension, Chandrasekaran said. Given the lack of unanimous backing, he decided to defer the matter. He added that although six months had passed since that board meeting, the issue remained unresolved.

N Chandrasekaran earning as Tata Sons chairman

Tata Sons' FY26 annual report indicates that N Chandrasekaran has received Rs 158.66 crore in total remuneration, up from Rs 155.81 crore in FY25. The data shows that this remuneration was his highest annual since Tata Sons started disclosing executive compensation in FY22.



His remuneration for FY26 included Rs 17.97 crore in salary and other benefits, along with Rs 140.69 crore in profit-linked commission, with the commission making up nearly 89 per cent of his total earnings. Across the five financial years from FY22 to FY26, Chandrasekaran's cumulative remuneration from Tata Sons stood at Rs 671.4 crore, based on the company's disclosed annual figures. Throughout his tenure, he has ranked among India's highest-paid corporate executives, with his pay reflecting the profit-linked structure of his compensation at Tata Sons.

N Chandrasekaran's journey to chairman

Chandrasekaran was born in 1963 in the Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu. He began his journey with the Tata Group as an intern at TCS in 1987, later he rose through the ranks to become CEO and then led TCS to global prominence before taking over Tata Sons in 2017.