A new dating scam appears to be doing the rounds in Bengaluru, with a viral social media post claiming that men on dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble are reportedly being targeted through fake cab-payment requests. According to the post shared on X by user @GharKeKalesh, the scam unfolds once a match agrees to meet up. The woman allegedly asks the man to cover her cab fare, and may go on to say she doesn't trust him, asking him to pay the driver directly and in advance instead.



The post on X encouraged dating-app users to stay alert and pass on the warning to friends. However, WION couldn't verify the news independently. Since the incident was posted on social media, the post sparked mixed reactions online, with many commenters criticising the victims for overlooking what they considered obvious warning signs.

The post shared by the user shows a screenshot of the conversation between the girl and the boy on WhatsApp after they decided to meet through a dating app. The screenshot shows the girl asking the guy to pay for her cab driver directly after she decided to meet him. She claimed that "her bank doesn't work at night most of the time."

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The other screenshot shows that the woman has sent the boy a scanner to pay the driver, claiming that the cab has arrived at the location. Post further claimed that once the victim transfers the money, she blocks him and disappears.

Netizens react to the incident

Soon after the post surfaced on social media, it attracted netizens with their mixed responses in the comment section. One user wrote, “The woman tells him she doesn’t trust him and then asks him to pay the driver in advance."



Another user took a more mocking approach, writing, “Good, guys who think they can shop girkfriends online deserve this." Someone else questioned why a person would ask for such a small amount, writing, “Why women always beg for these little amount, are they that broke? Or they just taking dumb people advantage?"