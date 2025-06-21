/Taiwanese model dies after seeking treatment for insomnia from 'Godfather of Liposuction'

A model in Taiwan known for her car show has died after she was given a "milk injection" by a renowned doctor. Cai Yuxin is a figure loved by her followers who have been seeing her at car shows. Her height and appearance fetched her thousands of followers. Despite professional success, Cai had been suffering from insomnia. So she approached the "Godfather of Liposuction", who administered the anaesthetic propofol to treat her condition.

Cai was advised the sleep therapy by a friend, after which she sought help on May 25. She underwent a procedure known as the “milk injection” at Fairy Clinic in Taipei. It is named so because of its milky appearance. The propofol treatment is a potent, short-acting intravenous anaesthetic commonly employed for sedation and anaesthesia in clinical settings.

Wu Shaohu, the clinic director and a prominent cosmetic doctor, was treating her. He gave her the injection to sedate her. Soon after, he left the room, leaving only a male assistant in charge. He did not have a nursing licence. According to United Daily News, the setup was faulty, and the rate of the intravenous drip increased. This caused a larger dose of anaesthetic to be delivered in a shorter time frame. Cai suffered cardiac and respiratory arrest.

By this time, Wu had left the clinic and was not available to help. The assistant made a video call, and Wu guided him to perform CPR on Cai while he tried to return to the clinic as soon as possible. By the time he reached, Cai had stopped breathing. She was rushed to a hospital where she remained in a coma for 18 days. She was pulled off life support on June 12.

Wu is now under investigation on potential charges of causing serious injury due to negligence and violating the Medical Care Act. People are now up in arms against Wu for not only giving propofol to Cai, but for leaving her in the care of an inexperienced person. In Taiwan, the Ministry of Health and Welfare has classified propofol as a Schedule IV controlled substance. It can only be administered by qualified professionals under appropriate monitoring.