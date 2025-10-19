/Taiwanese airline asks for flight attendant's proof of sick leave - after she died. Here's what happened

An airline in Taiwan landed into a controversy after it asked for sick leave paperwork from one of its flight attendants after her death. The Independent reported that a 34-year-old flight attendant, who used to work at EVA Air, lost their life on October 10. This incident occurred days after she fell ill during a flight from Milan to Taoyuan. Due to her worsening health condition, she was admitted to the hospital, and later she was declared dead.



She was admitted to the hospital on September 26 and shifted to another hospital on October 8, two days before she died. But shortly after her death, EVA Air reportedly sent a message to her phone requesting proof of her sick leave application. Her family claimed that the airline forced them to submit the death certificate. Following public backlash, EVA Air issued a statement saying it was “deeply saddened” by her passing and expressing “deepest apologies” to her family. They said the document request was made by an employee who was “insufficiently familiar with their work duties.”

Later, it became a hot topic in Taiwan after the colleague of the deceased flight attendant alleged overwork and being discouraged from taking sick leave in the airline.

“This was not some regrettable coincidence, but the result of systemic and long-term indifference to crew members’ health,” the anonymous user wrote.



Later on, EVA Air and Taiwanese authorities launched a joint investigation into whether the deceased flight attendant was denied proper medical leave or support before her death.