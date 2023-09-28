Surprise guest! Baby crocodile crawls out of open drain during downpour in India. Watch

During a heavy rainstorm in India's Hyderabad on a Wednesday evening (Sept 27), a surprising and potentially dangerous sight emerged from an open drain in the city— a baby crocodile.

The reptile made its way out of the drain located in Chintal Basti, Khairatabad, which is in the heart of Hyderabad. This unexpected appearance sent shockwaves among local residents, who quickly alerted the authorities.

As the baby crocodile crawled out of the rapidly flowing drain, people contacted the police, who promptly informed the Forest Department.

The sighting occurred near a construction site for a bridge over the drain, attracting a significant crowd of curious onlookers. It is believed that the crocodile had been washed into the area due to the floodwaters.

Four-hour-long rescue operation

A four-hour-long operation ensued, involving the Forest Department, Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams, and the police.

With their combined efforts, they successfully captured the crocodile, ensuring its safety. Subsequently, the reptile was relocated to the Nehru Zoological Park within the city.

According to Forest Officer M Joji who spoke to IANS, the crocodile likely originated from Gandipet, situated approximately 25 kilometres upstream from the city.

Similar reports of crocodile sightings in the Musi River had been documented in the past, including an incident in September 2020 when a crocodile was spotted near Rajendra Nagar near Attapur. Unfortunately, despite the swift response from forest and police personnel, the crocodile managed to evade capture on that occasion.

Osman Sagar, commonly known as Gandipet Lake, is more than a century old and features 15 gates that can be opened to release water into the Musi River. These lakes, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, were constructed outside of the city following the devastating Musi River floods in Hyderabad in 1908. These reservoirs were built based on recommendations from the renowned engineer M Visweswaraya, with the aim of preventing future catastrophic flooding within the city.