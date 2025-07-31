Summer boys more prone to becoming depressed later in life.

Research has found that men born in the summer season are more likely to be depressed later in life. The revelation was made by scientists at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University in British Columbia, Canada. An international survey conducted by them found that men born in summer are at a higher risk of developing depression over the years as compared to men born in other seasons. Notably, this was only found to be true for men and not women. This is because of the environmental risk factors the mothers are exposed to throughout the year, which differ in various seasons. Gizmodo reported that the author of the study, Mikael Mokkonen, got the idea to study seasons and their effect on mental health from horoscopes. He told the publication that when someone asked him if he believed in horoscopes, he started "wondering if there could potentially be a biological basis for them, in terms of how a person’s birthday could be associated with physiological or mental features." Also Read: New fear unlocked: Toothbrush injury triggers stroke and deadly infection risk in Japanese man

Seasons affect mood, does the birth season affect depression?

Mokkonen wanted to fill the gaps in the knowledge around one's birth timing and mental health, as hardly any research has been carried out on it. Scientists have long stated that seasons affect the mood. For example, lack of sunshine can make one depressed, thus triggering Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD. However, whether the season one is born affects mental health is not known. So Mokkonen and his team surveyed 303 adults online. Their age was noted, and the men were asked to fill in two questionnaires to assess their anxiety and depression levels. They noted that more men born in the summer season reported depression symptoms as compared to those born in other seasons. Also Read: Suspicious wife subjects husband to lie detector test each time he comes home. 'When you've got...'

Shortcomings of the study