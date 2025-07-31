Summer boys more prone to becoming depressed later in life.

Men born in the summer season are more prone to developing depression later in life, according to a study. However, the same cannot be said for women. The survey noted the birth months of the participants and their mental health.
Research has found that men born in the summer season are more likely to be depressed later in life. The revelation was made by scientists at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University in British Columbia, Canada. An international survey conducted by them found that men born in summer are at a higher risk of developing depression over the years as compared to men born in other seasons. Notably, this was only found to be true for men and not women. This is because of the environmental risk factors the mothers are exposed to throughout the year, which differ in various seasons. Gizmodo reported that the author of the study, Mikael Mokkonen, got the idea to study seasons and their effect on mental health from horoscopes. He told the publication that when someone asked him if he believed in horoscopes, he started "wondering if there could potentially be a biological basis for them, in terms of how a person’s birthday could be associated with physiological or mental features." Also Read: New fear unlocked: Toothbrush injury triggers stroke and deadly infection risk in Japanese man
Also Read: 'An apple a day...': A Swedish company gives 30-minute masturbation break to its staff. Here's why
Mokkonen wanted to fill the gaps in the knowledge around one's birth timing and mental health, as hardly any research has been carried out on it. Scientists have long stated that seasons affect the mood. For example, lack of sunshine can make one depressed, thus triggering Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD. However, whether the season one is born affects mental health is not known. So Mokkonen and his team surveyed 303 adults online. Their age was noted, and the men were asked to fill in two questionnaires to assess their anxiety and depression levels. They noted that more men born in the summer season reported depression symptoms as compared to those born in other seasons. Also Read: Suspicious wife subjects husband to lie detector test each time he comes home. 'When you've got...'
Mokkonen thinks it all possibly boils down to "the environmental conditions of the mother during pregnancy." Things like temperature and sunlight vary across the year, possibly impacting the baby. However, the team asserts in the study published in the journal PLOS Mental Health that the survey only established a connection between the season of birth and depression, and didn't prove that the summer season was responsible for the mental health of men. Besides this shortcoming, the responses were recorded only for a short period of two months in 2024. This means it did not account for the variations and changes in the symptoms over a longer period. Also, most of the participants were college students, so the survey definitely did not take into account the full picture. The researchers plan to delve into other factors, like the mother’s diet and circulating hormone levels, to get a conclusive answer.