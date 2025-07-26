/Suspicious wife subjects husband to lie detector test each time he comes home. 'When you've got...'

The "world's most jealous woman" aptly got the title because of her raging suspicion that her husband could be up to something with other women. In fact, she was so green-eyed that she had him take a lie-detector test every time he came home. She had bought a kit especially for this purpose and had it on her at all times. Debbi Wood made an appearance on This Morning back in 2013 and revealed the rules she had in place for her husband because she was always suspicious of him. The Mirror reported Wood as saying that when they started seeing each other, Steve was also dating someone else. They also lived away from each other at the beginning of their relationship, which added to her fears. Debbi said even though they hadn't established that they were exclusive, she became "resentful" and saw it as a deception. Also Read: Astronomer HR head Kristin Cabot, caught on 'kiss cam' with CEO Andy Byron, resigns

Steve gave her the idea of lie detector tests

Debbi got the idea for the lie detector test from Steve himself. Once, he said to her that he would be ready to take one of those lie detector tests every time he comes home to prove that he is not involved in anything nasty with anyone. Debbi held on to the idea and bought a lie detector kit. She admitted that she was always anxious about their relationship. Her fears led her to do things like checking his bank account and phone records. It reached new heights when she didn't let him watch TV shows and ads with beautiful women in them. She could not stand the thought of him even being attracted to the women on screen. Debbi saw a woman's razor ad and panicked, thinking Steve might be ogling her. "The only thing that could put my mind at rest was banning him from watching any programmes that have women in them," Debbi told MailOnline. "Well, when you've got a good man, you're not going to let him go, are you?"

Debbi admitted she was controlling Steve, and it was bad for their relationship. A year later, the couple returned to the show where they said they were in a much better place now. Debbi said that her jealous behaviour was because of a previous "traumatic" relationship. However, the lie detector tests have not completely stopped, and happen "once in a blue moon."