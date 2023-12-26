Study claims parting of Red Sea by Moses not a miracle, but ‘meteorological phenomenon’

For years scientists have been trying to decode the biblical phenomena of parting or crossing of the Red Sea by Moses, which saw Israelis escaping from the despotic rule of Egyptian Pharoh.

While the event holds close to the believers, who equate the phenomena to a supernatural miracle, a group of researchers believe that they now have a scientific understanding of how the event might have unfolded.

At the outset, the paper clarified that its aim was not to disprove the biblical account but rather to explore physically plausible events that might lead to such a scenario.

A study published in the Journal of Interdisciplinary Science Topics propounds that four probabl natural occurrences might have contributed to the parting of the sea. They are: negative surges, eastern winds, tidal surges, and Rossby Wave.

The study was published by the researchers from University of Leicester's School of Biological Sciences.

Meteorological phenomena

“Investigating into the methods in which the waters may have receded, allowing Moses to cross safely, may be dependent on having 'perfect' conditions, but are still physically feasible events,” a study by students Rebekah Garratt and Rikesh Kunverji claims.

“Meteorological phenomena are known to be notoriously unpredictable and can lead to chaotic chains of events leading to extreme phenomena, which may have been viewed by bystanders as the ‘parting of the sea’.”

“Whether a miraculous act of God or due to some of the unlikely, coincidental phenomena discussed in this paper, the chance of ‘parting’ is not zero.”

One form of explanation is ‘wind setdown’, the experts said. It is a naturally occurring event where a strong, steady wind can lower water levels in certain areas while causing a buildup downwind. This occurrence is recognised as the opposite of storm surges.

Another explanation provided is tidal resonance, which could have led to an extreme low tide, thus unveiling more of the seabed.

The Gulf of Suez, due to its significant tidal fluctuations, is identified as a probable crossing point, they said.

Moreover, Rossby Waves, which occur in rotating fluids such as oceans owing to the Earth’s rotation, could have played a part by shifting vast amounts of water and causing an unusual tide recession, the study claimed.

Same phenomenon allowed Napoleon to cross the Red Sea

“Tidal resonance occurs when a sudden, unexpected external input, such as extreme wind, excites one of the resonant modes of a local region of the Red Sea, leading to a much more extreme low tide, exposing greater areas of the seabed.”

This is the same phenomenon which is believed to have allowed French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his army to cross the Red Sea in 1789.

The paper also suggests that Rossby Waves may also be responsible for the supernatural event.

Rossby Waves occur in rotating fluids and appear in oceans because of the planet's rotation.