SpaceX founder Elon Musk says people should not 'worry too much about methane'

SpaceX chief Elon Musk declared that people should not "worry too much about methane" while adding that methane "quickly breaks down into CO2".

"Methane is not a stable molecule, CO2 is extremely stable," the Tesla chief said while pushing for carbon tax at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting.

United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) had earlier warned that methane is a "key ingredient" in the formation of smog which causes air pollution. It added that methane is an "extremely powerful greenhouse gas" agent which is "responsible for about 30 per cent of warming since pre-industrial times".

The report said methane emissions are caused by fossil fuels, waste and agriculture. Musk's SpaceX rockets use methane in a big way. The company has ambitious plans to send its rocket to Mars.

"Can there be a carbon tax? I mean, what the hell?" Musk said at the meeting while adding that it might not benefit SpaceX but could help his car company Tesla.

Last month SpaceX had send an all-civilian crew to space with no professional astronauts on board as the company eyes space tourism in a big way. The "Inspiration4" mission was headed by American billionaire Jared Isaacman.

SpaceX had said earlier that lots of people have expressed their interest in going to space. SpaceX has ten astronauts to the International Space Station on behalf of NASA.

