South Korean man dies from heart attack after choking on 'live octopus' dish

An 82-year-old South Korean man suffered a heart attack after choking on a dish known as "san-nakji" – live octopus with wriggling tentacles. The incident occurred in Gwangju, a southern city in South Korea, and despite efforts to revive him, the man could not be saved and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

What is San-Nakji?

San-nakji is a renowned local delicacy in South Korea, made of live octopus seasoned with salt and sesame oil.

It is globally known for its unique and potentially dangerous preparation, as the octopus is served immediately after its tentacles are sliced into portions, keeping the tentacles' nerves active and causing them to wriggle on the plate.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos on social media. Korang pernah makan tak San-nakji?



Kalau nak tahu, hidangan itu merupakan sotong mentah yang menjadi kegilaan masyarakat di Korea Selatan.



Tapi, di sebalik kelazatan sotong ni, ia tersenarai antara hidangan paling berbahaya di dunia ! 😨

Sumber: YouTube Peekaboo3737#Foodie pic.twitter.com/qshIEFsnXU — Media Variasi (@mediavariasi_) October 26, 2023 ×

The dish gained worldwide notoriety, in part, due to its inclusion in the 2004 film Oldboy in which a character famously devours a live octopus at a sushi bar. This led to its portrayal as an exotic and daring culinary experience.

San-nakji's notoriety extends beyond cinema, with numerous videos on YouTube showcasing thrill-seeking tourists attempting the dish in local fish markets.

The recent fatality is not an isolated case.

Several other people have died in a similar fashion in the past, with asphyxiation being the cause of death in multiple instances.

Controversy surrounding San-Nakji

Described as one of the world's most dangerous foods, san-nakji is often compared to other risky culinary choices like poisonous pufferfish and bullfrogs.



Despite its name translating to "live octopus," the octopus is actually killed before serving, with its tentacles sliced into portions.

Also watch | South Korea holds first joint air drill with US and Japan The controversy surrounding san-nakji was exemplified in a case known as the "octopus murder" in South Korea.

In 2012, a South Korean man was sentenced to life in prison for the death of his girlfriend, which he attributed to a san-nakji accident. However, he was acquitted by the Supreme Court the following year due to insufficient evidence.