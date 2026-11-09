/Soldier who guards the border even after death: Rajnath Singh visits Baba Harbhajan Singh shrine in Sikkim

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial Temple in eastern Sikkim on Diwali, paying tribute to the Indian Army soldier whose legacy continues to hold a special place among troops stationed along the border.

Singh also visited the Sherathang War Memorial, where he paid homage to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1967 clashes with China at Nathu La and Cho La.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister said monuments dedicated to fallen soldiers serve as reminders of their courage and sacrifice.

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali today, I paid homage to our immortal bravehearts at the Sherathang War Memorial in Sikkim. As the saying goes, 'Monuments are for the living, not the dead'; they stand to continuously inspire us and awaken our national pride. Their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty will forever remain etched in the memory of a grateful nation, and we will always remain indebted to their valour," he said.

The Defence Ministry said Singh also paid his respects at the Baba Harbhajan Singh memorial, describing the soldier's legacy as an important part of the military and civilian traditions of the region.

Who was Baba Harbhajan Singh?

Harbhajan Singh was a 22-year-old soldier from the 23rd Battalion of the Punjab Regiment, posted in eastern Sikkim. He drowned in October 1968 after slipping into a stream while escorting a mule convoy near Nathu La.

His memorial stands at an altitude of 13,123 feet along the road connecting Nathu La and Jelep La. A shrine was built by the Army near Chhokya Chho, where he was stationed during his final posting. Over time, it became a place of pilgrimage for soldiers and visitors.

The legend of the soldier who never left his post

According to Army accounts, Harbhajan Singh appeared in a fellow soldier's dream and revealed the location of his body, which had remained missing despite days of searching. He also asked that a shrine be built in his memory.

Beliefs surrounding his legacy remain strong among troops stationed in the region. Soldiers and officers have long associated him with protecting the frontier, with some believing that his spirit warns them about enemy movements and severe weather conditions.

For decades, the Army treated Harbhajan Singh as an active-duty soldier. He received promotions up to the rank of Honorary Major, while a monthly salary was allocated to his shrine.

Until his symbolic retirement, his personal belongings were traditionally packed every September 11 and sent by train to his hometown in Punjab for his annual leave, accompanied by soldiers. They were later brought back to the shrine.