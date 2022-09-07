Skeletal remains of female 'vampire' found in Poland. It was buried with sickle and padlock

Remains of a female "vampire" dating back to the 17th century were reportedly discovered by a group of archaeologists from Nicolaus Copernicus University in Poland, Daily Mail reported.

The skeletal remains were found with sickle and padlock, which were some of the measures apparently used hundreds of years ago by those who thought that the dead would rise. A sickle, which is a sharp blade, was placed over her neck and a padlock was found on a toe.

It is said that the sickle would have decapitated the alleged blood-sucker monster when it sat up. On the other hand, the use of the padlock would have made it impossible for the beast to return.

These are some popular vampire slaying tricks, which are claimed to be true. Notably, similar anti-vampire burial methods were found in other graves in eastern Europe.

As quoted by media reports, Professor Dariusz Poliński said: "Ways to protect against the return of the dead include cutting off the head or legs, placing the deceased face down to bite into the ground, burning them, and smashing them with a stone."

Professor Poliński added, "[The sickle] was not laid flat but placed on the neck in such a way that if the deceased had tried to get up most likely the head would have been cut off or injured."

Magdalena Zagrodzka added: "This is a unique find. There has never been anything like it before."

There are several claims and counterclaims over the existence of vampires. While many call the legends of vampires unreal, some experts claim that vampires actually walked among us.

The First News reported and as seen in the images, the woman had a protruding tooth at the front of her mouth. That tooth might have made people believe that she was a vampire.

