Singer Ian Watkins, imprisoned for child sex offences, stabbed in jail attack

Former lead singer with Lostprophets Ian Watkins, who was imprisoned for 29 years for child sex offences against young children and babies, was reportedly stabbed by prison inmates at HMP Wakefield.



It was reported that Watkins was taken to hospital after he was stabbed by prison inmates in West Yorkshire.



A source informed the Mirror that he was taken hostage by three other inmates on Saturday (August 5). “He was found by officers after being held hostage and battered on Saturday morning. He’s in a life-threatening condition and there are fears he could die. If he survives, he’ll have been very lucky,” a source said.



“Police are investigating an incident which took place on Saturday at HMP Wakefield. We are unable to comment further while the police investigate,” said a Prison Service spokesperson.

As per reports, three other inmates had taken Watkins hostage shortly after 9 am on Saturday (August 8). He had suffered stab wounds and beatings before he was freed by prison officers after six hours.



Watkins was sentenced to 29 years of imprisonment in December 2013 with a further six years on licence, after he admitted a list of sex offences, which included the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.



The disgraced singer was arrested after his Pontypridd home was raided post-issuance of drugs warrant on 21 September 2012 when various computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.

Court hearing of gruesome sex crime

In the hearings, the court was informed about how he plotted to abuse two babies by their own mothers in text and internet messages in which he talked about his desire to “cross the line” and his wish to intoxicate a young victim by blowing crystal meth smoke into the face of the child.



The judge also hear the details of the sickening 17-minute video which was shot in a hotel room in London and in which Watkins was seen performing a sex act on a child.

In between the hearing, Judge Rodney Jameson QC said, "I am very conscious of the fact you are serving a very long time and you will be well into middle age by the time you are released. The fact of the matter is if there is not an appreciable penalty for having had a mobile phone in these circumstances then of course you would draw from that the lesson you could have another one and that is not a position I would want to encourage."



Talking about possible repercussions, he stated, "Chances are someone would sneak up behind me and cut my throat. It's not like one-on-one. Stuff like that, you don't see it coming."

