SHOCKING! Angered by review, ballet director smears critics face with dog faeces

A German ballet director has become famous for all the wrong reasons on the internet after he smeared dog faeces on the face of a reviewer. Marco Goecke, the head choreographer and director of Hanover State Opera’s ballet company was not overly impressed when a reviewer described his production as 'boring' and 'disjointed'.

On Sunday night, during the interval of his show, Goecke spotted Wiebke Hüster, a critic at Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) who wrote the scathing review. He approached an unsuspecting Hüster, blocked her way and asked what she was doing at the premiere.

Continuing his verbal assault, Goecke threatened that he would get Hüster banned from the venue. However not satisfied, he pulled out a paper bag with the dog faeces and smothered it across the face of the critic.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter after criminal charges were filed. The Hanover State Opera has suspended Goecke on an immediate basis, terming the incident as 'shocking'.

50-year-old Goecke, who has previously trained at the royal conservatory in The Hague had been leading the lines of the ballet group since 2019.

Hüster in her review had written, 'One alternates between a state of feeling insane and being killed by boredom' which seemingly irked Goecke.

Meanwhile, the newspaper has dubbed Goecke's act as 'humiliating' and an attempt to 'intimidate the free, critical view of art'.

"We take the deliberate degradation and humiliation that results from the prepared excrement attack very seriously. It bears witness to the fatal self-image of a personality in a highly subsidised management position, who believes that he is above all critical judgment," said the publication.

The newspaper, however, refused to accept the explanation offered by the State Opera saying, "The State Opera's explanation of the incident is completely inadequate, because the attack on the journalist from the FAZ is also an attack on freedom of the press.”

(With inputs from agencies)