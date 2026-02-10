Syria's former president, Bashar al-Assad, was obsessed with sex, and one of her lovers helped get more women for her, including wives of his own officials. According to a report by The Atlantic, instead of trying to save his regime, Assad spent his time on sex and smartphone games. He also made terrible decisions, replacing experienced powerbrokers with younger people who did not match the former's level of competence. Luna al-Shibl was a former Al Jazeera journalist who later became Assad's confidante and his lover, the outlet quoted the sources as saying. Shibl arranged women for Assad, which included the wives of senior Syrian officers. However, when Assad's control started to wane, Shibl is believed to have changed her allegiance and started sharing confidential information with Russia. In July 2024, she died under mysterious circumstances. Police found her dead in her BMW on a highway outside Damascus, with state media claiming that she was killed in a car accident.

Assad played videos games on his phone

However, some believe that Assad himself ordered her killing. Even though Shibl was found with her skull completely smashed, the car barely had any damage. There were also reports that Iran got her killed after she leaked some data to Israel. But the Assad theory was widely believed by those around them. Assad also didn't seem to care about the military and political crises in Syria in 2024. Instead, he spent his time on his phone, playing games like Candy Crush, his former courtiers and officers say. One former Hezbollah operative said he spent hours on his phone and was not interested in tackling the grave problem at hand.

Assad and his silence on Israel-Hamas war