Sea lion attacks child, after parents let her climb wild animal. Internet compares incident to Harambe. Watch!

In a shocking video that has emerged on the social media platform Reddit, a little girl was "almost" getting attacked by a sea lion. The video was shared by Reddit user AssociationWorried45 with the caption "Sea lion almost attacks child after parents decide to record her mounting it". The video has received over 20,800 upvotes and over 12,000 comments since it was posted. In it, you can see a young girl of around 6-7 years climbing onto a wild sea lion. Things soon take a dangerous turn when the animal tries to defend itself and bite the girl. The little girl, as per the video footage escapes a harrowing fate and a man, presumably, her father can be seen rushing to her aid after she falls off the sea lion.

This video has raised the question: Were the parents that unbelievably stupid that just for some views they put their daughter in danger?

There have been a lot of negative reactions to the video, people were quick to point out the parent's reckless endangerment of his child. As one comment pointed out "What!? No, how could you think that? How could they have know that a wild animal was going to act like a wild animal".

Others compared the incident to that of Harambe, a gorilla at the Cincinnati zoo who was shot and killed after a three-year-old boy climbed into his enclosure. Fearing the child's safety a zoo worker killed Harambe.

"What sucks is that the kids are innocent, young, and didn't know better. The parents will call the animals "vicious," and the animal will probably get put down. Kid gets used for social media clout and lawsuit money. Animal gets Harambe'd."

