Mass grave with remains of 8,000 discovered at a former Nazi Germany camp in Poland

In Poland, a mass grave with human ashes equivalent to around 8,000 people has been discovered near a former Nazi concentration camp. On Wednesday, the country's Institute of National Remembrance, which looks into atrocities done during the Nazi occupation of Poland and the communist era, said that the remains were discovered close to the Soldau concentration camp, now known as Dzialdowo, north of Warsaw. As per an AFP report, Investigator Tomasz Jankowski said that the sombre finding of about 17.5 tonnes (15,800 kilogrammes) of human ashes supports the assertion that at least 8,000 individuals died there.

Reportedly, the grim estimate is based on the weight of the remains. Two kilogrammes are considered to be roughly equivalent to one human body.

The camp was constructed by Nazi Germany during its occupation of Poland in World War II. It was used as a transit point, a site of imprisonment, and a location for execution for Jews, political opponents, and members of the Polish political elite.

While the exact toll of the deaths of inmates at Soldau has never been determined, but estimates place it around 30,000.

The majority of the deceased in the mass grave "were probably assassinated around 1939 and mostly belonged to the Polish elites," according to Jankowski.

In order to destroy any evidence of war crimes, Nazi authorities ordered Jewish prisoners to burn the remains in 1944.

Genetics specialist Andrzej Ossowski from the Pomeranian Medical University told AFP that samples from the ashes had been retrieved and will be examined in a laboratory.

He continued, "We can carry out DNA analysis, which will allow us to find out more about the identity of the victims," citing similar studies in the old Nazi concentration camps of Sobibor and Treblinka.

