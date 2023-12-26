Scientists rebuild face of man whose skull was pierced by iron rod

Scientists have undertaken a groundbreaking task of reconstruct the visage of Phineas Gage, the man whose life-altering accident in 1848 transformed our understanding of the human brain.

Phineas Gage, a railroad worker in Vermont, experienced a freak accident on September 13, 1848, while clearing the way for a new railroad.

An accidental explosion propelled an iron bar through his skull, puncturing and deforming a significant portion of his brain. Miraculously, Gage survived the incident and continued to lead an active and relatively normal life for over 12 years.

For the first time, scientists have reconstructed the face of Phineas Gage as it appeared at the moment of impact.

Using computer scans of his fractured skull, a comprehensive forensic reconstruction of his features was accomplished.

Cicero Moraes, a 3D designer and forensic expert, played a pivotal role in the recreation of Phineas Gage's original face. A glimpse into this remarkable project can be found in a video clip posted by Moraes on YouTube, showcasing the intricacies of the facial reconstruction process.

The Harrowing details of the accident

The fateful accident occurred during railway construction when Gage prepared to detonate rocks. An iron rod dropped by him became a projectile propelled by gunpowder, entering his skull through the left cheek and exiting at the top.

The metal object, measuring 1.09 metres in length, 3.18 centimetres in diametre, and weighing around six kgs, landed more than 10 metres away, tainted with blood and brain tissue.

Despite the severity of the injury, Gage displayed resilience. After being transported to his hotel, he ascended the stairs to his room unassisted.

Also watch | French authorities rule out potential 'Human-Trafficking' | Indian flight stranded in France The attending doctor removed approximately 28 grams of mangled brain tissue before bandaging Gage's skull. In a surprising turn, Gage was back on his feet within a month and later relocated to Chile for work.

However, the accident took a toll on Gage's cognitive abilities, reducing them to a level comparable to that of a child.

Additionally, he exhibited socially unacceptable behaviour. Phineas Gage passed away on May 21, 1861, exactly twelve years, six months, and eight days after the iron rod pierced his brain, leaving a lasting legacy in the annals of neuroscience.