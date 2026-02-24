/Scientist claims heaven lies in the physical universe, and tells its EXACT location

A scientist has suggested that heaven might be a physical place in the universe and has even theorised its location. According to Michael Guillén, PhD, a former Harvard physics lecturer and science communicator, who wrote in an op-ed recently that this place we call paradise could be sitting beyond the Cosmic Horizon. Hubble's Law states that the farther a galaxy is from Earth, the faster it’s moving away from us. Edwin Hubble discovered that galaxies are speeding away from each other at such a speed that only the speed of light can match it. Guillen says that "heaven may be located on the other side of the Cosmic Horizon." This distance is 439 billion trillion kilometres away from Earth. However, his theory has been dismissed by other scientists who think this is a topic of metaphysics and not science.

Guillen presents four reasons for stating this. He cites modern cosmology, which states that "an entire universe exists beyond the Cosmic Horizon. But it’s permanently hidden from us because we can never reach, let alone cross over, the Cosmic Horizon." Alex Gianninas, PhD, an associate teaching professor of astronomy at Connecticut College, argues against it. He told Popular Mechanics, “The cosmic horizon is not a physical place, but a finite boundary beyond which we simply cannot see or communicate."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Universe extends beyond we can see

Just because we cannot see beyond it, doesn't mean the universe ends there. Since the universe is about 13.8 billion years old, and light moves at around 300,000 kilometres per second, it is only possible to see regions from where light has had enough time to reach Earth. Other places are so far that light from there would never reach us.

Also Read: Scientists think we have received a signal from a parallel universe via a WORMHOLE

Another argument Guillen presents is Einstein’s theories of special and general relativity. He says that Einstein states that time stops at the Cosmic Horizon. This means there is no past, present or future after this point, and heaven likely lies in a place with timelessness. He further argues that modern cosmology states that the Cosmic Horizon has the "very oldest celestial objects in the observable universe". Which means, anything beyond this is so old that they possibly "predate the so-called big bang".

Guillen is not the only scientist to talk about "partially religious, spiritual, or metaphysical" entities. Some of them have stated that treating the Big Bang as the end-all, be-all beginning risks a "creation-story language".

