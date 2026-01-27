/How dark matter acts like the universe's web: NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope sees 800,000 galaxies

NASA's James Webb Telescope reveals the sharpest-ever map of dark matter, confirming its role as the universe's "invisible scaffolding." Discover how dark matter's gravity shaped galaxies and paved the way for life on Earth.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has produced the highest-resolution map of dark matter to date, revealing the role of the invisible substance. According to the findings, it acts as a "skeleton" for the universe. The study, published in Nature Astronomy on January 26, 2026, confirms that dark matter is present in the universe and linked to ordinary matter. Both co-exist in the same locations to form the "cosmic web."
The latest map created by JWST is two times sharper than any previous dark matter map. The Hubble Space Telescope has also mapped dark matter before; however, never as sharply. The new map provides new details about how dark matter has shaped the universe. It shows how dark matter is spread across galaxy clusters spanning millions of light-years.
The new map of dark matter shows that it provides the gravitational pull that holds galaxies together. In its absence, stars and planets wouldn't have the "glue" needed to form in the first place. It proves that dark matter and "regular" matter, the stars and galaxies, always grow together in the same spots.
New high-resolution data from the James Webb Space Telescope shows a clear overlap between dark matter and "regular" matter. This is a result of gravitational attraction, not a coincidence. This interaction is defined by three key factors. One of them is gravitational pull, as throughout cosmic history, dark matter’s immense gravity acted as a "magnet," pulling gas, dust, and stars into its densest regions.
The JWST map proves there is a 1:1 correlation in the placement of galaxy clusters and dark matter. Which means, wherever a massive galaxy cluster exists, an equally massive concentration of dark matter is present. This alignment also confirms that dark matter acted as the foundational "blueprint" and dictated in which locations the galaxies would form and grow.
The region mapped by JWST is located in the constellation Sextans and shows a section of sky about 2.5 times larger than the full Moon. Webb observed this region for a total of about 255 hours and identified nearly 800,000 galaxies. The map shows around 10 times more galaxies than what has been seen by ground-based observatories and twice as many as Hubble’s.