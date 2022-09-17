Scarier than Spielberg's sharks? Australian fisherman catches a bizarre looking shark

Ask the movie aficionados and they will say Steven Spielberg's 'Jaws' series had made sharks a fearsome creature for many. However, a rare shark discovered in Australia recently could be a stuff of nightmares that rivals Spielberg's sharks.

Reportedly, the menacing-looking shark was discovered by a Sydney-based fisherman named Trapman Bermagui. He posted the photo of the beast on Facebook after reeling it in from a depth of 2,133 feet (650 metres) below the surface.

"The face of a deep sea rough skin shark. All the way from 650m." Trapman captioned the photo.

The shark has a weird, protruding white mouth, sharp set of teeth, a pointy nose, and bulging eyes with big pupils which makes it all the more ominous.

Read more: Research suggests now-extinct megalodon shark could devour killer whale in just five bites

As soon as Trapman posted the photo, it went viral on the realms of social media platforms with netizens across the board trying to decode what kind of shark it was. While some claimed it was the devil's incarnation, others took the scientific route while some played it for humour.

WATCH | Gravitas: Sharks that glow in the dark

Dean Grubbs, associate research director at Florida State University’s Coastal and Marine Laboratory stated Trapman's catch could be a rough skin dogfish shark

“In my deep-sea research, we have caught quite a few of them in the Gulf of Mexico and in the Bahamas. They are in the family Somniosidae, the sleeper sharks, the same family of the Greenland shark, but obviously a much smaller species.” Grubbs told Newsweek.

Read more: Great white sharks may be changing colour while hunting prey: Study

Meanwhile, Trapman agreeing with Grubbs' assessment added that he caught such sharks in wintertime usually, "It's a rough skin shark, also known as a species of endeavour dog shark. These sharks are common in depths greater than 600 meters. We catch them in the wintertime usually."

It is pertinent to note that there are entire species that lay beyond the depths of the water that humankind is yet to explore or find. Sharks much more peculiar and bizarre are expected to lie deep into the ocean bed.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE: