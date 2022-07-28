Great white sharks may be changing colour while hunting prey: Study

As the US battles shark attacks, new research has said the great white sharks may be changing colour while hunting their prey.

The study was conducted off the South African coastline after a scientist learned about a skin deformity called leucism among the great white sharks. The peculiar phenomena results in loss of pigmentation.

The revelation raised questions as an experiment was conducted using a food decoy as the shark hit the bait using "photo ID" technique. Research was conducted in the lab by treating the shark skin with hormones.

Interestingly, results showed the shark's skin changed colour as it was treated with hormones. The skin turned darker with one hormone and lighter with another. Although it did not conclusively prove that the great white sharks change colour but the researchers pointed out that more research needs to be conducted.

The US witnessed a sharp increase in shark attacks this summer. Experts say great whites move up the Atlantic coast of the United States every summer as their migration peaks in August to October. Authorities have moved to close beaches after sharks were sighted amid additional surveillance patrols with drones.

Tourist beaches on Long Island in the US have reported increased shark bites with experts concluding that tiger sharks, sand tiger sharks and bull sharks likely to be the culprits and not the great white sharks. At least 75 shark attacks are reported globally each year, according to a study.

