Russian space agency chief invites Elon Musk for tea and space talks

Tesla and SpaceX owner, Elon Musk, is known for his interest in space and establishing human life on other planets of the solar system. Keeping the same in mind, the head of Russia’s space command has invited Musk to sit down with him for tea and discuss space.

In his first interview with a western media house, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin appreciated efforts of Elon Musk in the field of space.

"I like what your people are doing – people who spend their own money on things useful for overall society," Rogozin said.

He also said that as per him Musk "realizes many of the ideas and thoughts that we wanted to realize, but did not get to because, after the breakup of the Soviet Union, our space program halted for some time. We respect him as an organizer of the space industry, and as an inventor who is not afraid to take risks."

It was not just appreciation, Rogozin went on to invite Musk to be a 'guest of my family' and discuss "exploring the universe, extraterrestrial life, and how we can use space to preserve life on Earth" over a cup of tea.

He also shared a story about his interview and added "I already set the teakettle on heat", to which Musk replied, "Thanks! What is your favorite tea?"

Thanks! What is your favorite tea? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 7, 2021

Rogozin quickly attacked a picture of his favourite tea and replied, "Let's start with my grandmother's favorite Indian tea!"

His recent appreciation for Musk is contrary to his thoughts about the American entrepreneur from a few years ago. Rogozin had earlier claimed that he was uninterested in knowing more about Musk’s reusable rocket technology and had declined to invite Musk for a chat. "He's a busy man, I'm a busy man, why should I invite him," he had expressed.