/Rs 1.17 crore for 'HR88B8888': India's most expensive car registration plate sold in auction

In a record-breaking sale on Wednesday (November 26), the registration number 'HR88B8888' became the most expensive car number plate ever sold in India, fetching a staggering Rs 1.17 crore. The online auction, part of Haryana's regular bidding process for VIP or fancy vehicle registration plates, took place from Friday evening to Monday morning. This particular plate attracted an impressive 45 bids, starting with a base price of Rs 50,000. The price steadily rose, reaching Rs 88 lakh by noon and ultimately settling at Rs 1.17 crore by the end of the auction on Wednesday.

For context, the previous week's top-selling plate, 'HR22W2222,' went for Rs 37.91 lakh. Haryana's online auction system, hosted on the official fancy.parivahan.gov.in portal, allows bidders to choose from a range of coveted registration numbers, often leading to intense competition. The high demand for 'HR88B8888' was no surprise due to its visually appealing symmetry. The sequence of digits resembles eight's, with the letter 'B' in uppercase looking similar to the number 8.

What makes 'HR88B8888' unique?

The number 'HR88B8888' is an exclusive vehicle registration number with several layers of significance. 'HR' is the state code for Haryana, while '88' identifies the specific Regional Transport Office (RTO) district. The 'B' denotes the vehicle series code, and '8888' is the distinctive four-digit number assigned to the vehicle. The resemblance to the number eight, combined with the letter 'B' appearing as an eight, adds a touch of uniqueness to the plate.