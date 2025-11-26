/Pan masala baron’s daughter-in-law, Deepti Chaurasia, found dead in Delhi home; suicide suspected as investigation launched

The daughter-in-law of pan masala tycoon Kamal Kishor Chaurasia, the man associated with the Kamla Pasand and Rajshree brands, was found dead at the family’s upscale residence in Vasant Vihar, South Delhi. Deepti Chaurasia, 40, married to Chaurasia’s son Arpit, was discovered unresponsive around noon on Monday (November 24). Police sources say she allegedly died by suicide, using a dupatta. Investigators recovered a note from her room, reportedly mentioning that she held no one responsible for her death. The note also hinted at emotional distress, asking what meaning life holds “when love and trust are missing.”

Officers believe domestic tensions may have played a role, though the case is still under detailed investigation.

Deepti and Arpit tied the knot in 2010 and are parents to two children, a 14-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl. The body has been taken for post-mortem at Safdarjung Hospital. Police are expected to issue an official statement soon.

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well-being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, 98204 66726, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata), Parivarthan (Bangalore) +91 76766 02602