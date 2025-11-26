/Gujarat: India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s brother-in-law kills self in Rajkot

Jeet had been under intense mental pressure due to the ongoing legal case for the past year. After the incident, police rushed Jeet to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival
Former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law, Jeet Rasikbhai Pabari, died by suicide at his residence in Rajkot on Wednesday (November 26). The incident has left the Pujara family and also the entire cricket circle in deep shock. Police officials reached the location and have started their investigation. Jeet Pabari ended his life on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, exactly one year after his former fiancée filed a rape complaint against him in 2024.
Officials suspect, the identical dates have raised suspicion that Jeet had been under intense mental pressure due to the ongoing legal case for the past year. After the incident, police rushed Jeet to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and police say further investigation will determine the exact circumstances and reasons behind the suicide.
In her FIR filed last year, Jeet’s former fiancée had accused him of coercing her into a sexual relationship under the pretext of marriage. She alleged that the assault continued even after their engagement, and that Jeet later called off the engagement abruptly. Following the complaint, a legal case was underway against Jeet. The family hails originally from Jamjodhpur but has lived in Rajkot for over two decades.